BU men's tennis to host Abilene Christian - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BU men's tennis to host Abilene Christian

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No. 18 Baylor men's tennis (7-3) will get back into action as it hosts Abilene Christian for a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.

The match is scheduled to be played outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, the doubleheader will be moved to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor is led by two ranked players on the singles side. Junior Johannes Schretter and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are ranked No. 38 and No. 74 in the country. Both players have a 3-4 dual-match singles record.

The Bears have two ranked doubles tandems as Will Little and Johannes Schretter team together to be No. 5 while Bjoern Petersen and Jimmy Bendeck are No. 55.

BU's matchups with Abilene Christian will be the 16th and 17th. all-time meetings. Baylor leads the all-time series, 12-3, and hold a perfect 7-0 record under head coach Matt Knoll.

Abilene Christian enters the weekend with an 8-5 weekend and winner of its last six matches after starting the season with losses in three of its first four matches.

Last time out, BU went 1-2 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle, Wash. on Feb. 16-18. Baylor picked up a road win at 16th-seeded and host Washington, 4-1, on the final night of the national event.

BU is 6-0 at home this season and is riding an eight-match home winning streak dating back to last season’s NCAA First and Second Rounds.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Baylor, A&M equestrian square off

    Baylor, A&M equestrian square off

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-02-23 20:22:06 GMT

    No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.

    More >>

    No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.

    More >>

  • (1) Baylor A&T hosts (2) Oregon Saturday

    (1) Baylor A&T hosts (2) Oregon Saturday

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:20 PM EST2018-02-23 20:20:22 GMT

    After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.

    More >>

    After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.

    More >>

  • Aggie basketball road trips for Vandy

    Aggie basketball road trips for Vandy

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:19 PM EST2018-02-23 20:19:21 GMT

    Texas A&M looks return to its winning ways this weekend as the Aggies travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

    More >>

    Texas A&M looks return to its winning ways this weekend as the Aggies travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly