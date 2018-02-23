BU men's tennis to host Abilene Christian

No. 18 Baylor men's tennis (7-3) will get back into action as it hosts Abilene Christian for a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.

The match is scheduled to be played outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, the doubleheader will be moved to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor is led by two ranked players on the singles side. Junior Johannes Schretter and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are ranked No. 38 and No. 74 in the country. Both players have a 3-4 dual-match singles record.

The Bears have two ranked doubles tandems as Will Little and Johannes Schretter team together to be No. 5 while Bjoern Petersen and Jimmy Bendeck are No. 55.

BU's matchups with Abilene Christian will be the 16th and 17th. all-time meetings. Baylor leads the all-time series, 12-3, and hold a perfect 7-0 record under head coach Matt Knoll.

Abilene Christian enters the weekend with an 8-5 weekend and winner of its last six matches after starting the season with losses in three of its first four matches.

Last time out, BU went 1-2 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle, Wash. on Feb. 16-18. Baylor picked up a road win at 16th-seeded and host Washington, 4-1, on the final night of the national event.

BU is 6-0 at home this season and is riding an eight-match home winning streak dating back to last season’s NCAA First and Second Rounds.