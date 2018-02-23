UMHB postpones tennis matches

No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.More >>
After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.More >>
Texas A&M looks return to its winning ways this weekend as the Aggies travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium at 3 p.m.More >>
No. 18 Baylor men's tennis (7-3) will get back into action as it hosts Abilene Christian for a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams will have to wait just a little longer to open the 2018 Spring schedule.More >>
