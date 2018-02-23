UMHB postpones tennis matches - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams will have to wait just a little longer to open the 2018 Spring schedule. Saturday’s spring opener at LeTourneau University has been postponed due to the rain. Coaches are working to reschedule the dual matches but have not been able to find a date at this point.

The UMHB men and women are scheduled to return to action with home dual matches against LeTourneau on March 9th. Those matches are set for a 1:00 PM start at the Yvonne Li Tennis Center on the UMHB campus.

