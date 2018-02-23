Falls County Sheriff's Office uses hummer to help rescue person in remote area

The Falls County Sheriff's Office said they helped rescue a person from a remote area of the county with their recently acquired hummer.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office, Marlin Volunteer Fire Department and Constable Precinct #1 assisted Acadian EMS.

EMS approached an impasse on the private road. They stopped and called for help.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office arrived in the hummer to get the patient and take the person back safely to EMS.

