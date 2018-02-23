Police investigate crash after car slams into house

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a crash after a BMW car slammed into a house Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Bridgewood Dr. around 7:13 a.m. in reference to a major crash.

When officers arrived they found a black BMW, unoccupied that had crashed into a home.

No one was inside the home at the time.

A transformer box was damaged.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.