Traffic alert: One lane reopens on I-35 after holes formed from bad weather

TxDOT spokesperson Jodi Wheatley said one I-35 southbound lane is reopened after full closure in Bruceville-Eddy due to old pavement in a work zone area falling and breaking up with large holes forming due to the weather.

One lane has been opened. The other lanes remain closed at this time.

Wheatley said that holes formed due to the extended inclement weather, with the repeated rain and cold temperatures.

The pavement, which is part of the highway that will be rebuilt, is 50 years old.

"It's so old and so battered and it has had so much traffic for so long that it doesn't hold up to this kind of extended rain and freezing weather that we've been having," Wheatley said.

TxDOT did a full emergency closure of the southbound mainlanes from the area of the new N. Eddy crossing down to FM 107/SH 7 in Bruceville-Eddy.

TxDOT started repaired the road by milling out the damaged part and laying new asphalt.

At least one lane reopened before 6 p.m. However, traffic was still backed up for miles after that.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.