I-35 southbound lanes closed due to holes forming, breaking in work zone areas

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

TxDOT spokesperson Jodi Wheatley said I-35 southbound lanes are in full closure in Bruceville-Eddy due to old pavement in a work zone area falling and breaking up with large holes forming due to the weather. 

Wheatley said that holes are forming due to the extended inclement weather, with the repeated rain and cold temperatures. 

TxDOT is instituting a full emergency closure of the southbound mainlanes from the area of the new N. Eddy crossing down to FM 107/SH 7 in Bruceville-Eddy.

TxDOT will begin the repairs as quickly as possible, but currently, expect it will take at least 6-8 hours to be able to open the mainlanes again.

Traffic will be detoured to the access road through Bruceville-Eddy until TxDOT can set up a longer emergency detour and get traffic moved onto it. 

Seek alternate routes. 

