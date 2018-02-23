Academy ISD: There is no immediate threat to any campuses

Academy Independent School District Superintendent said there is no immediate threat to any school campuses or students on Friday.

In a press release, Kevin Sprinkles said the district received information that a high school student potentially made threatening comments toward the school.

The case was turned over to law enforcement who investigated the severity of the comments made.

Sprinkles said the district's top priority is the safety of its students and staff.

"The district would ask that parents partner with the district to ensure students understand that threatening comments made toward the district campuses, students or staff, whether verbal, written, or on social media platforms, will be dealt with swiftly, both administratively and in partnership with law enforcement," Sprinkles said.

