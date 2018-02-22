Man taken to hospital after being shot in possible domestic viol - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man taken to hospital after being shot in possible domestic violence case

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
HILL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in a possible domestic violence incident. 

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6:06 p.m. in Malone. The 911 call came from a home in the 200 block of S. Walnut Avenue stating that a 40-year-old man was shot.

The man was taken to Hillcrest in Waco. His condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials said there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the public. 

It is an ongoing investigation. 

