Belton middle schooler organizes Black History program at school

By Adam Schindler, Photographer
A young Central Texas teenager is making a name for himself by putting together his school's first Black History program. 

14-year-old Tj Collins decided it was time for North Belton Middle School to take part in Black History Month. 

Last year, he made headlines for wearing a different suit every day in February to commemorate a different person from history. 

This year, he decided to take it a step further and educate both his school and his community. 

He got permission from the superintendent and put on an event tonight complete with a jazz band, a choir, and he even presented a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

Tj said out of all the inspirational African Americans from history, his hero is former president Barak Obama because he paved the way for young people like him.

Tj is the class president at his school and dreams of one day being the president of the United States.

