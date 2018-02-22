Long ball lifts Aggies over Notre Dame - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Long ball lifts Aggies over Notre Dame

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA -

The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Notre Dame Thursday.

The Aggie (10-0) offense was led by Sarah Hudek, who went 2-for-3 with a go-ahead two-run dinger in the sixth. Tori Vidales continued her torrid start to the year with a two-RBI single and Kristen Cuyos drove in a runner on her second double of the season.

In the circle, Samantha Show recorded her third victory of the season, striking out six in a complete game effort.

