Long ball lifts Aggies over Notre Dame

The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Notre Dame Thursday.

The Aggie (10-0) offense was led by Sarah Hudek, who went 2-for-3 with a go-ahead two-run dinger in the sixth. Tori Vidales continued her torrid start to the year with a two-RBI single and Kristen Cuyos drove in a runner on her second double of the season.

In the circle, Samantha Show recorded her third victory of the season, striking out six in a complete game effort.