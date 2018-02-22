BU's Cox named CoSIDA academic all-district - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BU's Cox named CoSIDA academic all-district

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s basketball sophomore Lauren Cox is a 2017-18 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Women’s Basketball First Team selection, the organization announced Thursday morning.

The 6-4 power forward is one of six players named to the District 7 first team and advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, where first, second and third team All-America honorees will be voted upon. Cox is a first-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

Pursing a degree in communications at Baylor, Cox has maintained a 3.75 cumulative grade point average. She has been named to the Dean’s List and to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll List in each of her three semesters, in addition to being named to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

On the court, Cox has started all 26 games she has been available and is averaging 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and a team-high and Big 12-leading 2.5 blocks per contest. She ranks third in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds per game (6.3), fourth in rebounds per game, sixth in offensive rebounds per game (2.7) and 10th in points per game.

Her career-high nine blocks at Iowa State is the most recorded by a Big 12 player this season and her seven stuffs against Missouri State is the second-highest single game total in the league.

Cox has registered nine double-doubles, six 20-point performances and 11 double digit rebounding efforts. She has already set or tied career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, field goals made, field goal attempts and minutes played this season.

