BU's Cox named CoSIDA academic all-district

Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team broke open a one-point game in the final minutes as the Cru pulled away late for an 81-71 victory over Louisiana College in the Quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Richardson.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis heads out for its second weekend road swing of the dual match season, challenging two ranked Pac-12 programs.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team had a chance to win or tie the game in the final seconds but were denied on a costly turnover as the Cru fell to East Texas Baptist 86-82 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Alpine.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s Saturday home doubleheader against Howard Payne has been rescheduled due to the heavy rain in Central Texas.More >>
