Aggie baseball changes weekend schedule

With ominous weather looming for the weekend, this weekend’s series between Texas A&M and Cornell will begin with a doubleheader Friday followed Saturday’s normally schedule contest in order to have the best opportunity to play all three games.

Friday’s action will begin at 3 p.m. with the second game beginning at 6:30 p.m. or 40-minutes after completion of game one, whichever is later. Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 2 p.m.

TICKETING: Both Friday and Sunday’s ticket will be good for the doubleheader with Sunday ticket holders having seat priority for the first game and Friday ticket holders having seat priority for the nightcap.