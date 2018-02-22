Aggie baseball changes weekend schedule - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie baseball changes weekend schedule

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

With ominous weather looming for the weekend, this weekend’s series between Texas A&M and Cornell will begin with a doubleheader Friday followed Saturday’s normally schedule contest in order to have the best opportunity to play all three games.

Friday’s action will begin at 3 p.m. with the second game beginning at 6:30 p.m. or 40-minutes after completion of game one, whichever is later. Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 2 p.m.

TICKETING: Both Friday and Sunday’s ticket will be good for the doubleheader with Sunday ticket holders having seat priority for the first game and Friday ticket holders having seat priority for the nightcap.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Waco boxers compete in Ft. Worth Golden Gloves

    Waco boxers compete in Ft. Worth Golden Gloves

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-02-23 00:38:45 GMT

    Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."

    More >>

    Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."

    More >>

  • Cru women's hoops advances in ASC tournament

    Cru women's hoops advances in ASC tournament

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-23 00:27:51 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team broke open a one-point game in the final minutes as the Cru pulled away late for an 81-71 victory over Louisiana College in the Quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Richardson.

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team broke open a one-point game in the final minutes as the Cru pulled away late for an 81-71 victory over Louisiana College in the Quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Richardson.

    More >>

  • Baylor women's tennis ready for Pac 12 swing

    Baylor women's tennis ready for Pac 12 swing

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-23 00:27:01 GMT

    Baylor women’s tennis heads out for its second weekend road swing of the dual match season, challenging two ranked Pac-12 programs.

    More >>

    Baylor women’s tennis heads out for its second weekend road swing of the dual match season, challenging two ranked Pac-12 programs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly