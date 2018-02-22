Connally ISD investigates threat made to school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Connally ISD investigates threat made to school

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (KXXV) -

Connally ISD is investigating a threat made to the school district.

Connally ISD Police Chief Ronnie Price said that a threat was received Thursday and was being investigated. 

Price said that there was no immediate threat to any campus. 

The district said that appropriate action was being taken and it may include criminal charges. 

