Police looking for suspects accused of killing fish at store

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Bryan Police Department)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for the suspects accused of killing fish at a store.

On Dec. 11, 2017, police said some fish were killed at the Walmart located on Briarcrest. 

If anyone has any information or can identify the suspects you are asked to call detective Blankenship at 979-209-5315. 

