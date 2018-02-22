Midway Middle School says social media school threat has been resolved

Midway Middle School said there is social media rumor going around that someone made a threat to the school for tomorrow morning.

The school said they have already been working directly with those students who overheard the threat and have identified the specific student who was involved.

The threat was to one individual student rather than to the entire school.

The school said the issue was investigated quickly and appropriate disciplinary consequences will be in effect for the offender.

The school is asking parents to take time to visit with their children about how important it is for them not to joke about any type of threat at school, even among friends.

The school is also asking parents to let the school district know if any student does not feel safe on campus.

The principal of the school said they appreciate that fact that students feel comfortable in coming forward with this type of information.

