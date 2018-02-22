Barlett ISD asking students to be cautious on spreading school threats rumors

The Killeen Independent School District said that the rumors about threats at school today are false.More >>
The Killeen Independent School District said that the rumors about threats at school today are false.More >>
The Barlett Independent School District is asking parents to talk to their children about spreading school threats rumors after a situation came up where two students said they heard of school threat.More >>
The Barlett Independent School District is asking parents to talk to their children about spreading school threats rumors after a situation came up where two students said they heard of school threat.More >>
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.More >>
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
The Corsicana Police Department said that a woman tried to conceal crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and Valentine's card in her feces after she was arrested.More >>
The Corsicana Police Department said that a woman tried to conceal crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and Valentine's card in her feces after she was arrested.More >>