Barlett ISD asking students to be cautious on spreading school threats rumors

The Barlett Independent School District is asking parents to talk to their children about spreading school threats rumors after a situation came up where two students said they heard of school threat.

The school district said two different students were overheard saying something or posting on social media that was alarming to some.

On Thursday each student and their parent met with the principal to address the issue.

At the end of the conference, the school district determined that there was no threat of violence to any individual and no intention to cause harm to anyone.

The situation was merely a student talking about a video game and another student that was in a bad mood and posted a picture on social media.

The school is asking parents to talk to their children about the serious nature of the words they use and the repercussion of their actions and the serious times we live in.

