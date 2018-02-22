Police looking for person responsible of illegally dumping tires - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for person responsible of illegally dumping tires, fluorescent light bulbs

LORENA, TX (KXXV) -

The Lorena Police Department said they are looking for the person responsible for illegally dumping tires and fluorescent light bulbs outside the city on county roads. 

Police said a lot of the tires are for motorcycles. 

 If anyone has any information on who is responsible for this you are asked to call police at 254-857-9614 and you can remain anonymous. 

