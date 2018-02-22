Jury finds Democratic state Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty of 11 felo - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Jury finds Democratic state Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty of 11 felonies, including fraud

(Source: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune) (Source: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune)

SAN ANTONIO— State Sen. Carlos Uresti was found guilty Thursday of 11 felonies, opening up the possibility of years in federal prison and millions in fines, and throwing into question his future as a Texas legislator.

The San Antonio Democrat was charged with 11 felony counts, including fraud and money laundering. The room was silent Thursday morning as the courtroom deputy read “guilty” verdict after “guilty” verdict. Uresti sat motionless and expressionless, his gaze directed at the courtroom deputy reading the verdict.

The judge will determine Uresti's penalty in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines. A hearing is tentatively set for June 25.

Felons are ineligible to serve in the Texas Legislature, but Uresti could retain his seat while he appeals the verdict. He's not up for re-election until 2020. 

The charges stemmed from Uresti’s association with FourWinds Logistics, a now-bankrupt oilfield services company that perpetrated a Ponzi scheme against its investors. Uresti served as general counsel for FourWinds and owned 1 percent of the company's shares. He also earned commission for recruiting investors, according to court documents.

Several of the company’s leaders pleaded guilty to fraud charges before Uresti’s case even went to trial, some of them in plea agreements to testify for the government. Prosecutors argued that Uresti had used his prestigious reputation to lend credibility to an unknown company; several investors testified that Uresti’s presence reassured them that their money would be safe with FourWinds. But Uresti’s lawyers countered that the lawmaker was never aware of, or involved in, the company’s shady dealings.

Uresti is also set for trial in May on separate felony charges of bribery and money laundering. It's unclear how Thursday's verdict will affect that schedule.  

The senator has also drawn criticism over allegations of sexual harassment at the state Legislature — charges he has denied.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/02/22/carlos-uresti-guilty-felony-fraud-trial/.

Texas Tribune mission statement

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

  • NewsMore>>

  • US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:34 AM EST2018-02-22 07:34:20 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-22 18:29:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

  • Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:13 AM EST2018-02-21 07:13:50 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-22 18:29:04 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

  • Wise goes for it, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wise goes for it, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-02-22 04:26:51 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:28 PM EST2018-02-22 18:28:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly