Police: Woman intentionally defecated in police cruiser to hide drugs

The Corsicana Police Department said that a woman tried to conceal crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and Valentine's Day card in her feces after she was arrested.

On Feb. 21, two officers were investigating a theft at a local HEB store and during the investigation, a woman was arrested for resisting arrest.

After the woman was placed in the police vehicle, police said the woman intentionally defecated in her pants to conceal 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and Valentine's card.

In a Facebook post, Corsicana police said that this arrest is "scientific proof drugs will fry your brain".

The evidence was discovered during the booking process at the jail.

The officer had to sift through the feces to retrieve the evidence.

The woman, 32-year-old Shannen Shunta Martin, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

