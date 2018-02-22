Celebrate National Margarita Day in Central Texas

Thursday is National Margarita Day and we've collected some of the best deals around Central Texas to help you celebrate.

Taco Cabana will be celebrating will all-day happy hour:

#MangWhoa! In honor of #NationalMargaritaDay, we are bringing back our Mango Margarita for a limited time. Plus, all-Day Happy Hour with $3 Margaritas & $2 off all Quesadillas on February 22. *restrictions apply pic.twitter.com/OC3UrgeZXJ — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) February 21, 2018

Chuy's will have $1 off limited-time Frozen Blackberry Margaritas and $1 floaters all-day:

Better make that one a Grande! Join us for #NationalMargaritaDay tomorrow for $1 off our limited-time Frozen Blackberry Margaritas, plus $1 floaters all-day! #ChuysRitaDay pic.twitter.com/t5kIlhxJun — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) February 21, 2018

On The Border is offering $2 classic margaritas and $5 Patron Meltdowns:

We’ve got $2 margs every day til 2/22. Now you can be that guy who says “next round’s on me!” ?? MSG 21+ https://t.co/NXQbVKWqaG pic.twitter.com/rwR3Txezrs — On The Border (@ontheborder) February 16, 2018

Casa Olé is celebrating with a $5 flight of the Prickly Pear, Orange Azul and Melon margaritas:

Abuelitas Mexican Resturant will have $4 10-ounce margaritas:

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.