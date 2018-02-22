Celebrate National Margarita Day in Central Texas

Thursday is National Margarita Day and we've collected some of the best deals around Central Texas to help you celebrate.
Taco Cabana will be celebrating will all-day happy hour:
#MangWhoa! In honor of #NationalMargaritaDay, we are bringing back our Mango Margarita for a limited time. Plus, all-Day Happy Hour with $3 Margaritas & $2 off all Quesadillas on February 22. *restrictions apply pic.twitter.com/OC3UrgeZXJ— Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) February 21, 2018
Chuy's will have $1 off limited-time Frozen Blackberry Margaritas and $1 floaters all-day:
Better make that one a Grande! Join us for #NationalMargaritaDay tomorrow for $1 off our limited-time Frozen Blackberry Margaritas, plus $1 floaters all-day! #ChuysRitaDay pic.twitter.com/t5kIlhxJun— Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) February 21, 2018
On The Border is offering $2 classic margaritas and $5 Patron Meltdowns:
We’ve got $2 margs every day til 2/22. Now you can be that guy who says “next round’s on me!” ?? MSG 21+ https://t.co/NXQbVKWqaG pic.twitter.com/rwR3Txezrs— On The Border (@ontheborder) February 16, 2018
Casa Olé is celebrating with a $5 flight of the Prickly Pear, Orange Azul and Melon margaritas:
Abuelitas Mexican Resturant will have $4 10-ounce margaritas:
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.More >>
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.More >>
State Sen. Carlos Uresti was found guilty Thursday of 11 felonies, opening up the possibility of years in federal prison and millions in fines, and throwing into question his future as a Texas legislator.More >>
State Sen. Carlos Uresti was found guilty Thursday of 11 felonies, opening up the possibility of years in federal prison and millions in fines, and throwing into question his future as a Texas legislator.More >>
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.More >>
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.More >>
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.More >>
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.More >>