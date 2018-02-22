Celebrate National Margarita Day in Central Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Celebrate National Margarita Day in Central Texas

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Thursday is National Margarita Day and we've collected some of the best deals around Central Texas to help you celebrate.

Taco Cabana will be celebrating will all-day happy hour:

Chuy's will have $1 off limited-time Frozen Blackberry Margaritas and $1 floaters all-day:

On The Border is offering $2 classic margaritas and $5 Patron Meltdowns:

Casa Olé is celebrating with a $5 flight of the Prickly Pear, Orange Azul and Melon margaritas: 

Abuelitas Mexican Resturant will have $4 10-ounce margaritas: 

