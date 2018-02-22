Silver Alert discontinued for senior citizen missing out of Temp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Silver Alert discontinued for senior citizen missing out of Temple

(Source: Department of Public Safety) (Source: Department of Public Safety)
(Source: Department of Public Safety) (Source: Department of Public Safety)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing senior citizen, but it was discontinued at 9:30 a.m. 

Police said 81-year-old Albert Earl Garbe was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2210 N. Ninth St. in Temple.

Garbe is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has black or gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon baseball cap, sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police say he's driving a white 2013 Chevy Silverado Texas Edition, with a Texas license plate number of JJV-4851.

Officials believe Garbe's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information on this missing person, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump congratulates US women's hockey on gold

    The Latest: Trump congratulates US women's hockey on gold

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 8:35 PM EST2018-02-22 01:35:29 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-02-22 17:04:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Marcel Hirscher, of Austria, skies into the finish area after the first run of the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Marcel Hirscher, of Austria, skies into the finish area after the first run of the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

    More >>

    Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

    More >>

  • China cracks down on strippers at funerals

    China cracks down on strippers at funerals

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-02-22 17:04:10 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-02-22 17:04:10 GMT
    Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912. (Source: Pixabay)Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912. (Source: Pixabay)

    Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.

    More >>

    Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.

    More >>

  • Jury finds Democratic state Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty of 11 felonies, including fraud

    Jury finds Democratic state Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty of 11 felonies, including fraud

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:59 AM EST2018-02-22 16:59:17 GMT
    (Source: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune)(Source: Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune)

    State Sen. Carlos Uresti was found guilty Thursday of 11 felonies, opening up the possibility of years in federal prison and millions in fines, and throwing into question his future as a Texas legislator. 

    More >>

    State Sen. Carlos Uresti was found guilty Thursday of 11 felonies, opening up the possibility of years in federal prison and millions in fines, and throwing into question his future as a Texas legislator. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly