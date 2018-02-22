Senior citizen missing out of Temple

The Temple Police Department needs your help in their search for a missing man.

81-year-old Albert Earl Garbe was last seen at 9:30 Wednesday night at 2210 N. 9th Street in Temple.

Garbe is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has black or gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon baseball cap, sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police say he's driving a white 2013 Chevy Silverado Texas Edition, with a Texas license plate number of JJV-4851.

Officials believe Garbe's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information on this missing person, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

