Celebrate Texas Independence Day with 'National Beer of Texas'

Hey y'all, Texas Independence Day is on March 2.

Lone Star, the "National Beer of Texas" is celebrating with unique cans and facts on their Twitter to celebrate.

On March 2, 1836, Texas declared independence from Mexico, creating the Republic of Texas.

We are reading up on Texas Facts leading up to Texas Independence Day on March 2nd! Did you know that only 1 of the original copies of the Texas Declaration of Independence remains today? Follow us all month long for other fun Texas Facts! #LoneStarBeer pic.twitter.com/OYxDLOEAIa — Lone Star Beer (@LoneStarBeer) January 11, 2018

