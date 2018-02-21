Baylor baseball preps for road test at UCLA

Baylor baseball travels to Los Angeles this weekend for a three-game series at No. 11 UCLA. Games are set for 8 p.m. CT Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.