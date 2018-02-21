Baylor A&T sweeps weekly awards

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior base/back base Ceara Gray, junior top/base Kaylee Adams and freshman base/back base Morgan Celum were named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Player, Specialist and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the organization announced Wednesday.

The triumvirate makes Baylor the first school to sweep the weekly NCATA honors, as the specialist and freshman accolades were added this season. Adams earned her second weekly honor of the season and her career, while Gray and Celum collected their first. The Bears have won 12 all-time weekly awards from the NCATA, all under fourth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey. BU’s four honors this season have already tied the program record set in 2017.

Gray performed exceptionally well in 11 events during Baylor’s win at No. 4 Quinnipiac on Sunday. The Birmingham, Alabama, native helped BU post a 9.30 in compulsory heat one, 9.80 in compulsory heat two and 9.75 in compulsory heat three. In acro heats one and three, she helped the Bears score season highs of 9.85 and 9.90, respectively. She led BU to a 9.85 in pyramid heat one and 9.65 in pyramid heats two and three. In toss heats two and three, she helped score a 9.70 and 9.90, both season highs.

Adams, who earned NCATA Specialist of the Week on Feb. 8, excelled in four events vs. Quinnipiac. The China Spring, Texas, native helped the Bears score a 9.85 in pyramid heat one. She then led BU to season high scores in toss heat two (9.70), tumbling duo heat (9.75) and tumbling six element heat (9.975).

Celum had outstanding performances in eight events on Sunday. She helped BU score high in compulsory heat one (9.30), heat two (9.80) and heat three (9.75). In pyramid heats one, two and three, she led the Bears to scores of 9.85, 9.65 and 9.65, respectively. In toss heat two, she helped Baylor notch a season-high score of 9.70.