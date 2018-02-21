MCC softball cancels weekend games

Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.More >>
Baylor baseball travels to Los Angeles this weekend for a three-game series at No. 11 UCLA. Games are set for 8 p.m. CT Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.More >>
Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior base/back base Ceara Gray, junior top/base Kaylee Adams and freshman base/back base Morgan Celum were named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Player, Specialist and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
Former All-American and six-year NFL veteran Frank Okam has been hired as Baylor’s defensive line coach, head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.More >>
The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is No. 24 in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings.More >>
