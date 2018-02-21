Baylor softball cancels tournament due to weather - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor softball cancels tournament due to weather

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor softball has canceled the weekend Baylor Invitational, announced Wednesday by Baylor head coach Glenn Moore.

With continuous and additionally forecasted rainfall covering cover Central Texas, the Getterman Stadium field will be unplayable through the weekend. The Lady Bears have agreed to switch to a doubleheader at Abilene Christian on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.

