Aggie tennis splits SEC weekly honors

Texas A&M senior Arthur Rinderknech was named SEC Player of the week while Juan Carlos Aguilar earned SEC Freshman of the Week, announced Wednesday by the league office. Texas A&M men’s tennis swept the SEC Player and Freshman of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Rinderknech earned his second player of the week nod of the season after an impressive showing at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships over the weekend in Seattle. The Paris, France native went 2-0 in singles matches, helping the Aggies advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history. The right hander claimed his first top-10 win of the season, fourth of his career, against No. 7 Johannes Ingildsen of Florida in straight sets. The win against Ingildsen was his 50th career dual match singles victory, making him the 19th player in A&M history to have 50 singles and doubles dual match wins in program history. Rinderknech picked up the first top-10 doubles win of the year, in first match alongside freshman Patrick Kypson, to help A&M claim the doubles point in 4-0 sweep over No. 11 Florida. He won his second ranked matchup in as many days against No. 57 Benjamin Sigouin to clinch Texas A&M’s win over No. 3 North Carolina, the clinch was in a last match standing to secure the 4-3 win for the Maroon & White.

Aguilar’s freshman of the week nod was the first of his career after completing a 2-0 weekend in the Pacific Northwest. His victory over Josh Peck of No. 3 North Carolina gave the Aggies their first advantage of the day at 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Aguilar followed up his win against North Carolina with an Impressive straight set win against Maxime Cressy of No. 7 UCLA to even the match at 1-1 in the ITA Indoor Semifinals. The right hander’s seven singles dual match wins leads the Aggies, going a perfect 7-0 from courts four and five this spring.

The Aggies return to action Saturday morning, playing a neutral site match against No. 19 Oklahoma at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, FL. The Aggies and Sooners will face off Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m., the match will be aired on the Tennis Channel.