UMHB baseball reschedules game

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s Thursday afternoon non-conference game at Howard Payne University has been postponed due to wet conditions in Brownwood. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 10th, at 2:00 PM in Brownwood.

The two teams ARE still currently scheduled to play a 3:00 PM doubleheader on Saturday at Red Murff Field in Belton. Those games could be rescheduled later this week as the weather situation continues to develop.