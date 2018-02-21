UMHB baseball reschedules game - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB baseball reschedules game

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
(Source: UMHB) (Source: UMHB)
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s Thursday afternoon non-conference game at Howard Payne University has been postponed due to wet conditions in Brownwood. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 10th, at 2:00 PM in Brownwood.

The two teams ARE still currently scheduled to play a 3:00 PM doubleheader on Saturday at Red Murff Field in Belton. Those games could be rescheduled later this week as the weather situation continues to develop.

