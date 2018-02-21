One man dead after Killeen shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One man dead after Killeen shooting

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

One man is dead after a shooting in Killeen. 

Police said the incident happened on the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle around 6:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. 

No other details were released. 

