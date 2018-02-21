16-year-old suspect killed during burglary of home

One man is dead after a shooting in Killeen.

Police said the incident happened on the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle around 6:20 p.m. The man, identified as a juvenile, was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

Killeen police said that a 16-year-old suspect was killed. Police said that shots were fired during a burglary of a home in that area.

Police said the name of the 16-year-old will not be released because he is a juvenile.

No other details were released.

