16-year-old suspect killed during burglary of home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

16-year-old suspect killed during burglary of home

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

One man is dead after a shooting in Killeen. 

Police said the incident happened on the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle around 6:20 p.m. The man, identified as a juvenile, was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. 

Killeen police said that a 16-year-old suspect was killed. Police said that shots were fired during a burglary of a home in that area. 

Police said the name of the 16-year-old will not be released because he is a juvenile. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly