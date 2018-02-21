Copperas Cove officer aggravates fake IRS agent

Public information officer Sgt. Miller with The Copperas Cove Police Department returned a call to a scammer after he got a message from the scammer saying he owed money.

The scammer claimed to be an IRS agent.

Sgt. Miller said these types of scams typically occur during tax season. Sgt. Miller said he gave fake information to the scammers during the call.

Copperas Cove Police Department is asking the public to be very careful and not become a victim of these types of scams.

