AT&T 5G coming to Waco in 2018

According to ZD Net, AT&T has announced that Dallas, Atlanta, and Waco will be the first cities across the United States to receive its 5G services.

AT&T will also be opening a 5G innovation center and test lab in Austin.

"We are working with our vendors on an aggressive schedule to help ensure customers can enjoy 5G when we launch the network this year. We will add more 5G-capable mobile devices and smartphones in early 2019 and beyond," the company said.

AT&T kicked off its biggest 5G trial network in Waco, using mmWave spectrum and 5G radio and antenna prototypes in December. They announced in August that they would expand the 5G trials to three more cities by the end of 2017 - one of the cities being Waco.

"After significantly contributing to the first phase of 5G standards, conducting multi-city trials, and literally transforming our network for the future, we're planning to be the first carrier to deliver standards-based mobile 5G -- and do it much sooner than most people thought possible," AT&T senior vice president of Wireless Network Architecture and Design Igal Elbaz said.

AT&T said they will be announcing additional 5G cities for 2018 over the next months.

AT&T said they are aggressively aiming to virtualize 75 percent of its network by 2020.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.