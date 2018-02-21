Texas Parks and Wildlife photographer finds rattlesnake nest - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas Parks and Wildlife photographer finds rattlesnake nest

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife) (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

A photographer with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine came across this rattlesnake nest while on assignment.

How many snakes do you see?

 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly