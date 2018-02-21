Taco Cabana to celebrate National Margarita Day with all-day hap - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Taco Cabana to celebrate National Margarita Day with all-day happy hour

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Taco Cabana will be celebrating National Margarita Day tomorrow, Feb. 22 with an all-day happy hour. 

Taco Cabana will be bringing back the mango margarita for a limited time. Happy hour will consist of $3 margaritas and $2 off all quesadillas.

