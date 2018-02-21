Two people arrested for holding woman hostage

Two people have been arrested for kidnapping after police say they held a woman hostage until the victim's sister gave them money.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 10 Richard Steen and Josephine Monrial told the victim in her home that her sister was in trouble and that she needed to come with them.

The victim was driven around for hours and held against her will. The suspects threatened to kill the victim if her sister did not pay them.

The affidavit said Monrial was arrested the day of the incident and Steen remained at large. He was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

