Car slams into ABC animal clinic building - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Car slams into ABC animal clinic building

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A car slammed into the ABC animal clinic in Waco on Wednesday morning. 

A woman was driving in the animal clinic area when her dog jumped at her and startled her causing her to hit the gas pedal and the car slammed into the building. 

No animals or people were hurt. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shooting survivors issue call for action at Florida Capitol

    Shooting survivors issue call for action at Florida Capitol

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-21 19:16:09 GMT

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

    More >>

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

    More >>

  • Trump says more must be done to protect children

    Trump says more must be done to protect children

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-21 06:47:03 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:15 PM EST2018-02-21 19:15:42 GMT

    On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

    More >>

    On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

    More >>

  • Two people arrested for holding woman hostage

    Two people arrested for holding woman hostage

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-02-21 19:10:11 GMT
    Richard Steen (Source: McLennan County Jail)Richard Steen (Source: McLennan County Jail)

    Two people have been arrested for kidnapping after police say they held a woman hostage until the victim's sister gave them money. 

    More >>

    Two people have been arrested for kidnapping after police say they held a woman hostage until the victim's sister gave them money. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly