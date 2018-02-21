Lockdown lifted at Temple High School after suspicious package found

The Temple Police Department said Temple High School was placed on a lockdown after a suspicious package was found at the school Wednesday. The lockdown was lifted within the hour it was issued.

Someone on the campus found the bag and contacted police, causing the school to go into a hard lockdown at 10:06 a.m. Twenty minutes later, the lockdown was downgraded to a soft lockdown

Temple Police Department said they have control of the package and the situation is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.