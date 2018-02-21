23 people arrested in drug sting operation - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

23 people arrested in drug sting operation

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Hamilton Sheriff's Office/ Facebook) (Source: Hamilton Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 23 people in phase one of a drug sting operation last week. 

The sheriff's office conducted the "Ice Storm" operation to target meth dealers and not street level users. 

On Feb. 15, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office obtained 24 felony warrants for 20 defendants. 

On Friday, Feb. 16, the Hamilton Sheriff's Office along with surrounding law enforcement agencies began to serve the warrants. 

 While searching for the defendants, methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia were found in plain view at two homes.

Phase one of the operation resulted in 20 people being arrested for felony delivery of a controlled substance. 

A vast majority of the people arrested face up to 99 years in prison if convicted of the crimes against them. 

During the operation, officers were informed by local citizens and landlords that the houses and apartments had been suspected for narcotics distribution for some time.

The sheriff's office said several of the people arrested were part of the street gang Aryan Brotherhood of Texas better known as ABT.

On Oct. 2016, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office began an undercover narcotics operation to target meth suppliers either in or transporting to Hamilton County.  

HCSO found a majority of the methamphetamine supplied to the City of Hamilton and Southern Hamilton County, Texas came from Coryell, McLennan, Tarrant, Travis and Bell County.

