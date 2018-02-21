Texas superintendent threatens suspension for students who protest during school hours

A Texas superintendent is threatening suspension to any student who protests during school hours after the Parkland shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

Needville Independent School District Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said students are not allowed to participate in any demonstration or protest during school hours. Those who chose to participate have been threatened with suspension from school for three days.

Rhodes said the following statement in a Facebook post:

The Needville ISD is very sensitive to violence in schools including the recent incident in Florida. Anytime an individual deliberately chooses to harm others, we are sensitive and compassionate to those impacted. There is a "movement" attempting to stage walkouts/disruptions of the school through social media and/or other media outlets. Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness!! Should students choose to do so, they will be suspended from school for 3 days and face all the consequences that come along with an out of school suspension. Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative. We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved. All will be suspended for 3 days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline. A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption of the school will not be tolerated. Respect yourself, your fellow students and the Needville Independent School District and please understand that we are here for an education and not a political protest. Curtis Rhodes

