Email: Police presence expected at CTX school after 'possible threat' made

Police officers will be on a Copperas Cove ISD campus tomorrow after a threat made to the school Tuesday afternoon.

In an email sent to several parents, the district said that the phone call was received at SC Lee Junior High School making a possible threat to campus. The email said that the district was working with Copperas Cove police to try to trace where the threat originated from but officials deemed that the threat was not credible.

Officers with Copperas Cove police are expected to be in place at the school tomorrow as a precaution.

KXXV reached out to the school district for a statement but has not heard back.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.