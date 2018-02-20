School district holds meeting to inform voters of $426 million bond

On Tuesday, voters got chance to meet with the school district and the details on a bond to improve local schools.

The Killeen Independent School District held the first in a series of meetings to give voters a chance to understand the bond that will be on the ballot in May.

The bond will be worth $426 million and will be used to fund construction costs of renovation and improvements to local schools.

With many schools in the district facing issues such as overcrowding, the goal is to improve the security and safety of their students while giving them the best chance to succeed.

The school board will hold the next voter information meeting tomorrow night at Killeen High School. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

The board had voted to include the bond on the ballot on Feb. 13.

