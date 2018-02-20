Power outage reported in northern Killeen, traffic lights out - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Power outage reported in northern Killeen, traffic lights out

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said that the power is out on the north side of Killeen from Veteran's Memorial Blvd. towards Rancier Ave. due to a blown transformer. 

The traffic lights are out in this area. Police are asking drivers to approach intersections with caution. 

