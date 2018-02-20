Central Texas long-term care facilities receive recognition for their quality care, despite statewide staffing struggles

Each facility on the list met at least four goals set by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s Quality Initiative Recognition Program. (Source: KXXV)

Across the state of Texas, nursing homes are struggling to keep staff for a long period of time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 4 million Americans are admitted to nursing homes each year.

“Staffing is a constant challenge,” Shannon Sondgeroth, Administrator for the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, said.

Sondgeroth said low wages for staff tends to keep the turnover rate high.

“We have to be constantly providing a better quality of environment for the work, make it not actually just person-centered for the veterans but also person-centered for the team member as well,” Sondgeroth said.

James Boswell, administrator for the Ridgecrest Retirement Community in Waco, sees a similar trend.

“The ones who truly care are those employees you want to keep, and that's what we're looking for this year,” Boswell said. “We're really wanting to work on an employee retention program and keep those great employees.”

Despite the staffing struggles for both facilities, both the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home and Ridgecrest Retirement Community were recognized by the Texas Health Care Association. Last month, the Texas Health Care Association recognized 57 long-term care facilities across the state who are striving to improve their quality of care. The veterans home and Ridgecrest were on that list.

Each facility on the list met at least four goals set by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s Quality Initiative Recognition Program. Some of those goals, according to the Texas Health Care Association, include reducing the use of antipsychotic medications, reducing the number of re-hospitalizations and improving levels of customer satisfaction.

"I'm so proud that our staff have given the care, and being able to be recognized. That means a lot,” Boswell said.

Ridgecrest houses 170 residents.

“They don’t have to go anywhere. They can stay right here and age in place,” Boswell said.

William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple houses 160 veterans.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the best we can for our veterans and residents,” John Berkley, Deputy Director for Texas State Veterans Homes, said. “Screening people who are interested in coming here. It takes a very special person. The years of a lifetime certified nurse aid, those are pretty much gone. We do have people who are caring, passionate and want to have the opportunity.”

For both William R. Courtney and Ridgecrest, the idea is to make sure the residents and staff are comfortable.

“One thing when you walk the halls here, the team members and the residents, when you see them they're smiling. It's a feel of a family here and that's just by hiring the right people who care and are passionate about their job,” Sondgeroth said.

“I love walking in every day and seeing the faces of our residents,” Boswell said. “I have to remind myself when I come thru the front door that I’m coming to their home.”

Here is a list of all 57 facilities who were recognized:

Avalon Place/Trinity, Trinity, TX

Baybrooke Village Care and Rehabilitation Center, McKinney, TX

Brentwood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation, Paris, TX

Briarcliff Health Center of Tyler, Tyler, TX

Brookdale Lakeway, Lakeway, TX

Brookdale Place Willowbrook, Houston, TX

Brookdale Westlake Hills, Austin, TX

Brownfield Rehabilitation and Care Center, Brownsfield, TX

Burleson Saint Joseph Manor, Caldwell, TX

Chisholm Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation, Lockhart, TX

Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation, Belton, TX

Cross Timbers Rehabilitation and Health Care Canter, Flower Mound, TX

Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cuero, TX

Elgin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Elgin, TX

Garnet Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Care, Wylie, TX

Granbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Granbury, TX

Gulf Health Care Center, Port Arthur, TX

Hallettsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Hallettsville, TX

Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation, Harlingen, TX

Heartland Health Care Center, Fort Worth, TX

Heartland of San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Heritage Oaks West Retirement Village, Corsicana, TX

Heritage Plaza NC Texarkana, Texarkana, TX

Holmgreen Center at Trinity Towers, Corpus Christi, TX

Mira Vista Court, Fort Worth, TX

Mission Nursing Home, Mission, TX

Monument Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, La Grange, TX

Normandy Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, San Antonio, TX

Oakland Manor Nursing Center, Giddings, TX

Oakmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Katy, TX

Park Manor of Conroe, Conroe, TX

Pathways Memory Care at Villa Toscana, Houston, TX

Pine Grove Nursing Center, Center, TX

Querencia at Barton Creek, Austin, TX

Retama Manor Nursing Center, Weslaco, TX

Reunion Plaza Senior Care Center, Tyler, TX

Reunion Plaza Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center, Texarkana, TX

Ridgecrest Retirement and Health Care Community, Waco, TX

S.P.J.S.T. Senior Living Community, Taylor, TX

San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Care Center, Round Rock, TX

SCC at Valley Grande, Brownsville, TX

The Heights of Gonzales, Gonzales, TX

The Heights of Tyler, Tyler, TX

The Homestead of Sherman, Sherman, TX

The Renaissance at Kessler Park, Dallas, TX

The Villages on MacArthur, Irving, TX

Town East Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Mesquite, TX

Treviso Transitional Care, Longview, TX

Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home, Amarillo, TX

Villa Toscana at Cypress Woods, Houston, TX

West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, Houston, TX

Whitehall Nursing Center, Crockett, TX

William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, Temple, TX

Windsor Atrium, Harlingen, TX

Windsor Quail Valley Post Acute Healthcare Center, Missouri City, TX

Winfield Nursing Center, Crockett, TX

Yorktown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Yorktown, TX

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.