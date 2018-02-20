Officer who was pinned down under vehicle in 2017 returns to work

Graeber wanted to emphasize how much he appreciates the kind thoughts, well wishes and prayers from the community. (Source: KXXV)

The Waco Police Department said Officer Graeber, the police officer that was pinned down under a vehicle during a search warrant in 2017, is back to work.

Graeber is back to light duty while he is still going to physical therapy. Waco police said he is recovering well.

They believe he will be released soon.

