MCC baseball, softball change weekend schedule - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC baseball, softball change weekend schedule

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Inclement weather is once again forcing McLennan baseball to change their weekend schedule. Instead of a three-game series in Big Spring, McLennan and Howard will now meet in Abilene. The Highlanders and Hawks will play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, followed by a noon doubleheader Monday, Feb. 27. All three games will be played at Abilene Christian University.

Due to weather and field conditions, McLennan softball’s doubleheader with San Jacinto scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Bosque River Ballpark has been cancelled.

  • SportsMore>>

  • MCC baseball, softball change weekend schedule

    MCC baseball, softball change weekend schedule

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-02-20 21:56:32 GMT

    The Highlanders and Hawks will play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, followed by a noon doubleheader Monday, Feb. 27. All three games will be played at Abilene Christian University.

    McLennan softball’s doubleheader with San Jacinto scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Bosque River Ballpark has been cancelled.

    More >>

    The Highlanders and Hawks will play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, followed by a noon doubleheader Monday, Feb. 27. All three games will be played at Abilene Christian University.

    McLennan softball’s doubleheader with San Jacinto scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Bosque River Ballpark has been cancelled.

    More >>

  • Aggie softball earns national POTW award

    Aggie softball earns national POTW award

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 4:54 PM EST2018-02-20 21:54:52 GMT

    Texas A&M softball’s Tori Vidales was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Player of the Week, the NFCA announced Tuesday.

    More >>

    Texas A&M softball’s Tori Vidales was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Player of the Week, the NFCA announced Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Baylor softball cracks top 10

    Baylor softball cracks top 10

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 4:53 PM EST2018-02-20 21:53:29 GMT

    Baylor softball jumped to No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday by the organization.

    More >>

    Baylor softball jumped to No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday by the organization.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly