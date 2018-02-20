MCC baseball, softball change weekend schedule

The Highlanders and Hawks will play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, followed by a noon doubleheader Monday, Feb. 27. All three games will be played at Abilene Christian University.
McLennan softball’s doubleheader with San Jacinto scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Bosque River Ballpark has been cancelled.More >>
Texas A&M softball’s Tori Vidales was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Player of the Week, the NFCA announced Tuesday.More >>
Baylor softball jumped to No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday by the organization.More >>
Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named the SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week Tuesday, notching her third weekly honor of the season.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team will play as a #1 seed for just the second time in program history when the Cru opens play in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday afternoon.More >>
