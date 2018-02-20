MCC baseball, softball change weekend schedule

Inclement weather is once again forcing McLennan baseball to change their weekend schedule. Instead of a three-game series in Big Spring, McLennan and Howard will now meet in Abilene. The Highlanders and Hawks will play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, followed by a noon doubleheader Monday, Feb. 27. All three games will be played at Abilene Christian University.

Due to weather and field conditions, McLennan softball’s doubleheader with San Jacinto scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Bosque River Ballpark has been cancelled.