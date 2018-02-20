Baylor softball cracks top 10

Baylor softball jumped to No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday by the organization.

BU was also picked No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national organization.

The Lady Bears are off to a 7-0 start, the best for the program since going 9-0 in 2015. The program record is a 14-0 opening stretch in 2011, ending in a trip to the Women’s College World Series.

Baylor notched two ranked wins over the weekend, defeating then-No. 24 McNeese State and then-No. 9 Alabama bookending a sweep of the Black & Gold Invitational tournament field in Hattiesburg, Miss.

BU is one of 11 teams remaining in the country that is undefeated after week two of the season, with seven of those ranked in this week’s polls.

The Lady Bears are the second-highest-ranked team in the Big 12, trailing No. 4/5 Oklahoma, who lost to Boston University (4-4) from the Patriot League over the weekend. The Sooners held on to five first place votes from the coaches but fell from the top position after a 4-3 loss to the Terriers.

Oklahoma State (8-2) also moved up a spot, clocking in at No. 18/16 in the Week 2 polls.