Aggies' Carter named SEC POTW

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named the SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week Tuesday, notching her third weekly honor of the season. She averaged 29.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over two games for the Aggies.

She recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals against Florida, helping the Aggies to an 85-80 win Thursday. Carter hit shots on back-to-back possessions that extended A&M’s lead from one point to six with less than two minutes left, clinching the game for the Maroon & White.

On Sunday, she scored 31 points in the Aggies’ loss at No. 2 Mississippi State, tying herself for the third-most points scored by a Texas A&M freshman in a single-game. All told, Carter has five 30+ point games this season, and eight of the top nine single-game scoring marks for a Texas A&M freshman.

The Mansfield, Texas native moved from 11th to third on Texas A&M’s single-season scoring list over the course of the week, and now trails just Jaynetta Saunders’ 2000-01 campaign and Danielle Adams’ 2010-11 season. Carter has scored a Texas A&M freshman record 605 points this season, and leads Division I freshmen with 21.6 points per game.

She is the only Texas A&M player to win SEC Freshman of the Week three times, and is the first Aggie player to win conference freshman of the week honors three times in a season since Adaora Elonu did it in 2008-09.

Carter and the No. 17 Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 22 at Arkansas, with tip set for 7 p.m.