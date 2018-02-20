Three arrested with burglarizing car

Three men have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a vehicle.

College Station police said it happened on Feb. 19 at 5:20 a.m. Police responded to the 200 block of George Bush Drive West. The caller said they saw three men burglarizing a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found three men. The men admitted to entering a car and removing property.

The men, Dillan Slaughter, 28, Vernon McDonald, 22 and Brandon Richardson, 21, were arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.