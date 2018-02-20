Three arrested with burglarizing car - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three arrested with burglarizing car

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Three men have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a vehicle. 

College Station police said it happened on Feb. 19 at 5:20 a.m. Police responded to the 200 block of George Bush Drive West. The caller said they saw three men burglarizing a vehicle. 

When police arrived, they found three men. The men admitted to entering a car and removing property. 

The men, Dillan Slaughter, 28, Vernon McDonald, 22 and Brandon Richardson, 21, were arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. 

