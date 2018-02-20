Community: Central Texas business brings fashion and purpose together

A Central Texas business is raising money and awareness with a fashionable product line.

The Waco Hat Company was founded by Jed Cole and his family to serve as fashionable Waco wear... and the community in which it represents.

"I grew up in Waco and I always found it tough to find items that represented our city well," said Cole.

Along with bringing unique and versatile wear, the company benefits Mission Waco, a nonprofit that holds relationship-based programs that support the poor and marginalized in Waco.

The Cole family wanted to partner with an organization that embodied what it means to truly serve the community. Mission Waco was the perfect fit for the company. With every hat purchased, 100% of the proceeds are donated to the nonprofit. With the launch of the Keep Waco Warm Campaign in February, every beanie purchased will see one donated to the cause.

Cole, who has a background in apparel, chose hats because of its functionality but adds that "that's not to say that it will forever only be hats."

"We will have to see when and if the time is right to expand out of headwear," said Cole.

The hats can be found in a variety of stores in the Waco area, such as Common Grounds, Pinewood Roasters, Tradinghouse Design Co., Waco Pedaling Company and Mission Waco's Fair Trade Market. The hats can also be purchased online.

You can find the company at future events around Waco and on all of their social media.

